Energy providers look at regional solutions

DENVER — An informal consortium of energy companies in the Western U.S. have formed the Western Markets Exploratory Group to “evaluate regional market solutions together.”
According to a press statement, members cover most of the region and are based in Colorado, South Dakota, Minnesota, Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, Washington and Oregon.
Organizations participating that have Colorado customers are Xcel Energy-Colorado, Platte River Power Authority and Black Hills Energy.
Other members are Arizona Public Service, Idaho Power, NV Energy Inc., PacifiCorp, Portland General Electric, Puget Sound Energy, Salt River Project, Seattle City Light and Tucson Electric Power.
“A Western energy market is key to transforming the [region’s] electricity system … integrating more renewables onto the system, while reducing costs and maintaining reliability,” Xcel Energy-Colorado president Alice Jackson said.
Members are looking at “the potential for a staged approach to new market services, including day-ahead energy sales, transmission system expansion, and other power supply and grid solutions consistent with existing state regulations,” the release said.
The exploratory federation seeks “market solutions that can help achieve carbon reduction goals while supporting reliable, affordable service for customers.”
Many participants are also part of or preparing to join the California Independent System Operator’s Western Energy Imbalance Market, the release said.
© BizWest Media LLC
© BizWest Media LLC
