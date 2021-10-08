Tennessee company completes acquisition of Longmont’s StickerGiant

LONGMONT — Resource Label Group LLC, a Franklin, Tennessee-based portfolio company of Ares Management Corp., has completed its acquisition of Longmont-based StickerGiant.com Inc.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition was completed Oct. 1 after regulatory approvals, according to a press release announcing the transaction.

StickerGiant is a specialty printing company focused on stickers and labels. The company was founded by John Fischer in 2000. Resource Label manufactures labels, shrink sleeves and other products for the food, beverage, chemical household products, personal care, pharmaceutical, technology and other industries.

“StickerGiant.com will continue to operate under the same brand name and manufacturing operations will remain in Longmont, Colorado,” according to the press release.

The deal was negotiated by Brown Gibbons Lang & Co., an investment-banking and and financial advisory firm.