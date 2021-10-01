Tebo Properties event raises $20,000 for families of King Soopers victims

BOULDER — A recent fundraising event to raise money to benefit families of the March 22 King Soopers shooting has raised almost $20,000 for the effort.

The shooting at the grocery store on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder claimed 10 lives, ranking it among the state’s worst mass shootings.

Tebo Properties owner and founder Stephen Tebo allowed the sale of tickets to the public to view his private car collection for the first time and raised just under $20,000 to benefit the families of the victims. Tebo was joined by local businesses BizWest, Boulder Beer and MAPRagency in the effort.