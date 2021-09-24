Funding Friday: Techstars raises $5.5M of $10M round

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.
Notable rounds this week:
- TechStars Boulder has raised $5.5 million of a $10 million pooled investment fund round for its 2021 Rising Stars program.
- Louisville-based real estate investment firm Four Mile Capital, under the entity District Acquisitions LLC, raised $11.5 million through selling membership interests in the LLC. Four Mile Capital focuses on acquiring middle-market multifamily assets.
- Fort-Collins-based fractional real estate investment company Lifestyle Asset Group raised $3.4 million of a total $6.5 million across three separate funding rounds through three separate entities: $1.4 million of $1.7 million through Seabrook Island LLC, $1.3 million of $3.08 million through 16 Captain Cove LLC and $630,000 of $1.6 million through 43 Beargrass Way LLC.
- Distilled Bath & Body, a Fort Collins company that makes deodorant and other body products from high-proof, organic vodka and whiskey, launched a $500,000 round of simple agreement for future equity funding. It has raised $35,000 so far.
