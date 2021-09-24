Funding Friday: Techstars raises $5.5M of $10M round

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

TechStars Boulder has raised $5.5 million of a $10 million pooled investment fund round for its 2021 Rising Stars program.

has raised $5.5 million of a $10 million pooled investment fund round for its 2021 Rising Stars program. Louisville-based real estate investment firm Four Mile Capital , under the entity District Acquisitions LLC, raised $11.5 million through selling membership interests in the LLC. Four Mile Capital focuses on acquiring middle-market multifamily assets.

, under the entity District Acquisitions LLC, raised $11.5 million through selling membership interests in the LLC. Four Mile Capital focuses on acquiring middle-market multifamily assets. Fort-Collins-based fractional real estate investment company Lifestyle Asset Group raised $3.4 million of a total $6.5 million across three separate funding rounds through three separate entities: $1.4 million of $1.7 million through Seabrook Island LLC, $1.3 million of $3.08 million through 16 Captain Cove LLC and $630,000 of $1.6 million through 43 Beargrass Way LLC.

raised $3.4 million of a total $6.5 million across three separate funding rounds through three separate entities: $1.4 million of $1.7 million through Seabrook Island LLC, $1.3 million of $3.08 million through 16 Captain Cove LLC and $630,000 of $1.6 million through 43 Beargrass Way LLC. Distilled Bath & Body, a Fort Collins company that makes deodorant and other body products from high-proof, organic vodka and whiskey, launched a $500,000 round of simple agreement for future equity funding. It has raised $35,000 so far.

