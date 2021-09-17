Funding Friday: JumpCloud raises $159M, declares unicorn status

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

JumpCloud Inc. , a Louisville directory-as-a-service company, raised $159 million in a Series F equity round. That brought the company’s valuation to $2.56 billion, more than tripling its previous valuation and making it the region’s latest unicorn. This comes on the heels of a $100 million round earlier this year.

, a Louisville directory-as-a-service company, raised $159 million in a Series F equity round. That brought the company’s valuation to $2.56 billion, more than tripling its previous valuation and making it the region’s latest unicorn. This comes on the heels of a $100 million round earlier this year. Fort Collins software-as-a-service company Tilt, under the name Career Allies Inc., has raised $4.9 million of an $8.2 million equity round. Tilt licenses software that helps companies manage parental leave.

