Seed & Smith to open new dispensary in Louisville

LOUISVILLE — Denver-based dispensary Seed & Smith will open a new flagship store on Saturday in Louisville, the company announced Thursday in a news release.
The dispensary will be located at 1413 Hecla Way.
As its flagship store, Seed & Smith intends the Louisville location to be a first-of-its kind retail experience. It will feature a front-of-store section that exclusively sells non-cannabis lifestyle products, including brands such as the ceramic pipe and bong company Summerland and the boutique Edie Parker.
Seed & Smith will host a grand opening from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.
