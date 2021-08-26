Arizona developer with 3,000 Colorado acres adds 200 in Weld

EVANS — An affiliate of Walton USA, a Scottsdale, Arizona-based landowner, has bought 206 acres for 665 single-family homes and a multifamily project.
The dirt is between 37th Street and 65th Avenue in Evans. Walton’s press release said it bought the acreage from investors and then signed a letter of intent with a national homebuilder for a project named Solstice.
Allison Moeding, Evans economic development manager, said the land was shepherded through planning and approval by Solstice Holdings LLC.
Secretary of state filings show the LLC’s local address on Harmony Road in Fort Collins. It’s an affiliate of ROI Land Investments Ltd. in New York City.
Walton buys land in the state via Walton Colorado LLC, according to secretary of state and Weld County assessor filings. The LLC was formed in 2011; its address is the same as the parent company. The county property listings show dozens of parcels for projects called Silver Peaks and Altamira.
Barry Dluzen is executive vice president, land, for Walton. Jen Ruby is senior vice president, land, for Arizona and Colorado, its website said.
The release said Walton companies hold more than 3,000 acres of land in the state, including, its website said, 113 acres it’s calling Lincoln Avenue and 254 acres called Taft Ridge, both in Larimer County.
The Loveland Reporter-Herald said in January 2020 that Walton bought 245 acres in northwest Loveland for $4 million and known as Lee Farm, which the company said would hold 900 homes. Lee Farm is west of Wilson Avenue and north of 35th Street.
Dluzen told the newspaper the company was “negotiating with a publicly traded national homebuilder” to begin development by early 2021.
The website for The True Life Cos., a privately held builder in Denver, lists Lee Farm as a community it plans but it’s not listed under “active projects.”
Most of True Life’s building has been in California, according to its website. Colorado projects on the site include 23 acres in Thornton called Eastlake and seven acres in Denver called Lowell.
Walton’s press release on the Evans buy said it has $3.4 billion in real estate assets under management in North America for investors and owners. Its 98,000 acres includes 81,000 “dedicated to its new build-to-rent line,” the release said
