Louisville considering incentives for Snarf’s, Amp Robotics

LOUISVILLE — Louisville City Council members on Tuesday evening will consider a pair of requests for tax and fee rebates from well-known local sandwich purveyor Snarf’s and AMP Robotics Corp.

Snarf’s Louisville LLC is planning to open a new shop, the Boulder-born chain’s 25th, at 1110 E. South Boulder Road, according to a city memo.

“The company indicates it has been considering a Louisville location for some time and has been looking for an appropriate space,” the memo said. Snarf’s could open in the 2,400-square-foot storefront by the end of the year.

Snarf’s anticipates spending $350,000 on tenant finishes and could employ as many as 20 people at the new store.

The company is requesting tax and fee rebates that total $91,688.

To receive the incentive package, the sandwich shop must be open by April, according to city documents.

Amp Robotics, which makes artificial intelligence and automation hardware and software for the recycling and waste industries, is contemplating consolidating it’s two existing facilities, one of which is in Louisville and the other in Broomfield. Between the two sites, Amp employs 121 workers.

The company has identified an 83,615-square-foot-facility 1875 Taylor Ave. in the Colorado Technology Center business park as a potential landing spot, according to a Louisville city memo.

At the CTC, Amp would have the square footage “to construct its company headquarters and acquire much needed space for office and production staff,” the memo said.

Amp is anticipating major growth and expects its staff headcount to approach 450 by 2026.

Tenant finishes at the Taylor Avenue facility are estimated to cost $3.2 million, the memo said. Move-in could occur as early as mid-next year.

Amp is requesting $205,860 in tax and fee rebates over the five years.

The Louisville City Council meets virtually at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

