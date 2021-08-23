Pulliam rehab project in Loveland enters home stretch

LOVELAND — The long-awaited return to events at the Pulliam Community Building in Loveland may be as soon as fall 2022. Norm Rehme, president of the foundation behind the restoration, said fundraising necessary for the project is within reach, especially if a federal grant comes through at year-end.
Reconstruction work on the aging Works Progress Administration-era structure at 545 N. Cleveland Ave. in downtown Loveland, began in February 2019. The foundation, city of Loveland and outside granters have been working to raise the nearly $9 million projected to accomplish the restoration.
Among the most-recent funding prospects is a $1 million grant that Rep. Joe Neguse, Colorado’s Second District representative in Congress, has included in the annual House appropriations bill, which passed the House in late July. That funding, if it survives, will narrow the gap between need and funds raised.
Neguse’s announcement of the potential grant spoke to the wide range of potential uses for the community building, which over the years served as city hall, city offices, performance venue, meeting site for community groups and, for those familiar with the concrete structure, a potential fallout shelter during the Cold War.
Neguse suggested that the building will serve as an emergency shelter and potential headquarters during disasters in the area.
“When wildfires, extreme weather events or other natural disasters strike, a central location where folks who are affected can seek resources and shelter is essential. This funding will help make the Pulliam Community Building a safe, accessible gathering place, and I am pleased that our funding request for the project has passed the House,” he said.
Rehme acknowledged that it can serve in emergency response, although it’s likely that the building will return to its role as the venue for service clubs to meet, for community celebrations and business gatherings. The venue has large and small spaces with the auditorium, now more flexible because fixed seating has been removed, able to accommodate 600 people.
“I’d love to see a Sweetheart ball there,” said Rehme, who with his wife enjoys ballroom dancing.
About 41% of the construction is done, he said, and about 80% of the money is raised.
The third phase of construction, which is about to begin, will be expensive because it includes the heating, ventilation and air conditioning. That phase will cost about $4.8 million.
Contributions to the project are tax-deductible because of the foundation’s 501(c)3 status, and the project is in an enterprise zone, which enables a 25% state tax credit.
