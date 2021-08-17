UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation adds three board members

FORT COLLINS — Stephanie Fancher-English of Loveland Ready-Mix Concrete Inc., Alicia Thorpe of Galloway & Co. in Johnstown and Stephanie Lockwood of Associates in Family Medicine in Fort Collins have been added to the UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation board of directors

The new members were “chosen because of their demonstrated commitment to fostering healthy, strong communities,” UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation regional executive director Erica Siemers said in a prepared statement.

The foundation board includes 15 other members:

Kristi Benningsdorf, Great Western Bank.

Jim Birdsall, The Birdsall Group.

Mike Dellenbach, Dellenbach Motors.

Al Dominguez, P.O.M. Consultants.

Douglas J. Kemme, UCHealth Fort Collins, Loveland and Greeley.

Nathan Klein, LC Real Estate Group LLC.

Robert F. Marschke, retired.

Yvonne Myers, Columbine Health Systems, Immediate Past Foundation Board Chair.

Dr. Brad Oldemeyer, UCHealth.

Marilyn Schock, UCHealth Greeley Hospital.

Kay Sherman, The Human Bean of Northern Colorado.

Eric Thompson. Western Governors University.

Tim Ulrich, Points West Bank.

Kevin Unger, UCHealth Northern Region.

Vikki Wagner, UCHealth, retired.

