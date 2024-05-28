Greeley’s Friday Fest kicks off 20th Greeley Blues Jam on May 31

GREELEY – The Greeley Blues Jam will kick off its 20th year with a celebration May 31 in downtown Greeley, followed by a day of blues on June 1 at Island Grove Regional Park. The event also marks downtown Greeley’s first Friday Fest of the season.

To kick off the Greeley Blues Jam, Friday Fest offers free music from 6:30-9:30 p.m. in the downtown Ninth Street Plaza. Alastair Greene and the Delta Sonics will perform. Admission is free. Those in attendance can drink outside in the common areas while listening to the music as a part of the downtown Go-Cup district.

Al and Pam Bricker founded the Greeley Blues Jam in 2005 to preserve Blues music. The Jam is a 10-hour music festival of nonstop music and even a Blues 101 stage to help kids get in touch with their inner musicians. There will be several local food vendors and the use of the Island Grove Event Center’s restrooms.

Here is Saturday’s schedule:

11 a.m. — Gate Opens.

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — The Jimmys.

12:30 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. — Blue Recluse.

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. — Melody Angel.

2:45 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. — Chris Daniels & the Kings.

3:45 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. — Selwyn Birchwood.

5 p.m. – 6 p.m. — Dennis Jones.

6:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. — Danielle Nicole Band.

7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. — My Blue Sky.

8:30 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. — Blood Brothers.

General admission to the Blues Jam is $55; kids under 12 are free with a paid adult. Booster tickets are $150, which come with preferred seating, five drink tickets and a souvenir T-shirt. Go to greeleybluesjam.org for tickets.Friday Fest is a weekly summer musical event held on the Ninth Street Plaza. To see a schedule of upcoming acts, go to greeleydowntown.com. All events are family friendly with face painting, fire spinners, bubbles, balloons and more.