Eleven to be honored at Women of Distinction awards

BERTHOUD — Eleven women will be honored at the 2021 Women of Distinction awards, a BizWest program.

The 11 will be recognized at an event 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 26 at the TPC Colorado golf club at Berthoud.

Honorees, who are recognized by industry sector, are:

Leading Lady — Julie Piepho, Adams Bank & Trust.

Banking & Finance — Nicole Staudinger, FirstBank.

Business & Business Services — Vallene Kailburn, Old Town Media.

Education — Jessica Thrasher, CSU Stormwater Center.

Exceptional Volunteer — Debby Baker, Community Grief Center.

Government, Energy & Utilities — Stacy Miller, town of Windsor.

Health Care — Vicki Einhellig, Good Day Pharmacy.

Manufacturing — Sylvia Robinson, Tolmar Inc.

Nonprofit — Ana Yellen, Healing Warriors Program.

Outstanding Mentor — Linae Warden, Northern Colorado Networking Group.

Real Estate & Development — Amy Rushing, Kittle Real Estate.

Early bird tickets to the event are available until Aug. 13. BizWest subscribers can purchase those tickets for $34.49; early bird pricing for nonsubscribers is $44.49.

General admission pricing, available after Aug. 13, for subscribers is $39.49 and $49.49 for nonsubscribers. General admission on the day of the event is $54.49. Tickets can be purchased here.