Eleven to be honored at Women of Distinction awards

BERTHOUD — Eleven women will be honored at the 2021 Women of Distinction awards, a BizWest program.
The 11 will be recognized at an event 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 26 at the TPC Colorado golf club at Berthoud.
Honorees, who are recognized by industry sector, are:
- Leading Lady — Julie Piepho, Adams Bank & Trust.
- Banking & Finance — Nicole Staudinger, FirstBank.
- Business & Business Services — Vallene Kailburn, Old Town Media.
- Education — Jessica Thrasher, CSU Stormwater Center.
- Exceptional Volunteer — Debby Baker, Community Grief Center.
- Government, Energy & Utilities — Stacy Miller, town of Windsor.
- Health Care — Vicki Einhellig, Good Day Pharmacy.
- Manufacturing — Sylvia Robinson, Tolmar Inc.
- Nonprofit — Ana Yellen, Healing Warriors Program.
- Outstanding Mentor — Linae Warden, Northern Colorado Networking Group.
- Real Estate & Development — Amy Rushing, Kittle Real Estate.
Early bird tickets to the event are available until Aug. 13. BizWest subscribers can purchase those tickets for $34.49; early bird pricing for nonsubscribers is $44.49.
General admission pricing, available after Aug. 13, for subscribers is $39.49 and $49.49 for nonsubscribers. General admission on the day of the event is $54.49. Tickets can be purchased here.