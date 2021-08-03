Waypoint Real Estate buys Northern Colorado property-management company

FORT COLLINS — Brokerage Waypoint Real Estate LLC has absorbed Northern Colorado commercial property management and maintenance services provider Investors Properties LLC.

With the acquisition of Investors, which managed 500,000 square feet of commercial space, Waypoint has 2.7 million square feet under management, according to a company news release.

Investors founder and principal owner Mark Lockwood will join Waypoint and operate out of the company’s Fort Collins offices, according to a Waypoint news release.

“I am excited about being part of Waypoint Real Estate and being able to provide increased support to the properties I currently manage,” the release said. “I see Waypoint continuing to grow as a major player in the Northern Colorado commercial real estate market. For me, it will be fun to work with a group of young, ambitious people that believe in providing professional services in commercial real estate.”

The combined company will serve Northern Colorado and southern Wyoming.

“We are really excited about this opportunity on a number of fronts. First and foremost, Mark Lockwood brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our company,” Waypoint managing partner Josh Guernsey said in the release. “We believe that he has spent his career building a company with values that align well with Waypoint’s. The result of which is a management portfolio that is comprised of high-quality commercial assets that are a great fit for our business. Additionally, Investors Properties established presence in the Cheyenne market will accelerate Waypoint’s continued growth and service offerings within that market.”