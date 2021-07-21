TeamSnap adds executives

BOULDER — TeamSnap Inc., a sports management software platform for amateur athletes and teams, has hired a new chief financial officer and a new vice president of product and design.

New CFO Joyce Bell previously held the same role with software firms PrismHR and Brand Networks.

Michael Fox, the vice president, has a resume that includes roles with “multiple startups and enterprises in the B2B SaaS, mobile, security, fintech, machine learning, virtualization, and cloud industries,” according to a TeamSnap new release.

As Fox takes over that role, TeamSnap’s current head of product, Greg Ludke, will be shifting his focus to oversee corporate strategy and development, the release said.

“The return to in-person sports activities this year is creating a surge in industry growth. With the addition of new resources and investment, TeamSnap is well prepared to support the unique needs of sports teams, clubs and leagues with our ever improving platform solutions and service”, TeamSnap CEO Peter Frintzilas said in the release. “I am thrilled to partner with Joyce and Michael, and to bring their caliber of leadership excellence and different perspectives to TeamSnap as we work to realize our vision to become the premier software platform for amateur sports.”

