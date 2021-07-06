Larimer Humane Society appoints new CEO

LOVELAND — The Larimer Humane Society has hired Nicholas Gilman as its new CEO. He starts work today.

Gilman’s entire career has been in animal welfare. He served most recently as the founder and CEO of Humane Logic, a consulting firm specializing in nonprofit management for animal-welfare organizations. Prior to starting Humane Logic, Gilman served in leadership positions for Canadian SPCA in Montreal, Animal Rescue League of Boston, Animal Care and Equipment in Denver, American Humane Society in Denver, Humane Society of the United States in Washington, D.C., and Halifax Humane Society in Daytona Beach.

“Nicholas’ extensive experience and expertise leading animal shelters will be a tremendous asset for Larimer Humane Society,” Keith Meyer, board chairperson for Larimer Humane Society, said in a written statement.

“I am honored to join this talented and passionate group of professionals and to apply my skills to an organization well-positioned to champion the needs of animals in northern Colorado,” Gilman said.

Gilman replaces Judy Calhoun, who left to become development director for Pathways of Northern Colorado. Kara Pappas served as interim CEO; she will return to her role as director of development and community relations for the Humane Society.