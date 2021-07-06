Aspen Dental opens Loveland facility

LOVELAND — Aspen Dental continues its expansion into Colorado, with the opening of an office in Loveland.

Sponsored Content Book your ad in an award-winning publication

Book your ad in the 2021 Economic Profile & Market Facts publication. The 2020 edition was recently awarded First Place - Best Advertising Special Section by the Colorado Press Association. This summer, be a part of this award-winning publication! Read More

The office at 1411 N. Denver Ave. is led by Victoria Ton, who previously worked at Aspen Dental offices in Springfield and Eugene, Oregon.

The facility is independently owned and operated and marks the second Colorado location for Aspen Dental Management Inc., based in East Syracuse, New York. Aspen Dental also operates at 9409 Sheridan Blvd. in Westminster.

Aspen Dental also plans to open in Greeley, in the former Steak ‘n Shake restaurant building at 4214 Centerplace Drive.

Office hours in Loveland will be open Monday through Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Aspen Dental Management operates more than 1,000 offices in 46 states in three categories, including dental care, urgent care and medical aesthetics. The company operates under the Aspen Dental, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers, WellNow Urgent Care and Chapter Aesthetic Studio brands.