Former Hewlett Packard Enterprise prez joins Coalfire board

By  — 

WESTMINSTER — Coalfire Systems Inc., a Westminster cybersecurity firm, has added former Hewlett Packard Enterprise president Mike Nefkens to its board of directors. 

“Coalfire is at the forefront of continuous cybersecurity integration and delivery. It’s an honor to work with a board of this caliber and at this critical moment in our industry’s history,” said Nefkens. “In the post-covid world of remote workers and dispersed operations, Coalfire is closing the gaps between detection and response, and leading the way in automated security solutions for public and private sector clients.”

