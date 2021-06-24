Umzu triples space with new Gunbarrel HQ

BOULDER — Umzu LLC, a health-supplement manufacturer, is moving across the street from its original headquarters and taking over the former Celestial Seasonings distribution center in

Sponsored Content Book your ad in an award-winning publication

Book your ad in the 2021 Economic Profile & Market Facts publication. The 2020 edition was recently awarded First Place - Best Advertising Special Section by the Colorado Press Association. This summer, be a part of this award-winning publication! Read More

the Gunbarrel neighborhood of Boulder.

At more than 100,000 square feet, the new headquarters at 6325 Spine Road is triple the size of Umzu’s prior space, according to The Colorado Group Inc.

The Colorado Group’s Micah Loeb helped Umzu secure the lease.

“There are certain clients in this industry that keep you coming back and Umzu LLC is one of them,” Loeb said in a prepared statement. “They are an inspiring young company with an amazing back story that’s worth looking into.”

The expansion is expected to result in 75 new warehouse jobs.

“Umzu LLC has been growing tremendously fast the last two years. Our original projections had our first facility lasting the full five years of our lease agreement. A mere 18 months in, we were on the hunt for additional capacity,” Umzu chief operating officer Darren Crawford said in a statement. “With the new addition of 100,000 square feet to the operation of Umzu, it will allow us to keep up with demand, expand the types of products we offer and install equipment to improve our packaging and further reduce our environmental footprint.”

The flex space at 6325 Spine Road is owned by California-based investor Berkeley Partners LLC, which bought the property in 2019 from Etkin Johnson Real Estate Partners as part of a $247.5 million portfolio deal.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC