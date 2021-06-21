Home » Today's News



Fort Carson contractor could furlough 300+

FORT CARSON — K&H Services LLC, a Fort Carson post operations support contractor, could  furlough all 315 of its employees beginning Aug. 5, according to a Colorado Springs Gazette report. 

The company told the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment it is facing “budget and funding issues,” the paper reported.

