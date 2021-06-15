Crocs appoints ex-J.Crew prez to board

BROOMFIELD — Crocs Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) has appointed Tracy Gardner Consultancy principal and former J.Crew Group Inc. president Tracy Gardner to its board of directors.
Gardner also serves on the board of Gap Inc., according to a Crocs news release.
“We are pleased to welcome Tracy to the Crocs’ board of directors,” Crocs board chairman Thomas Smach said in a prepared statement. “A proven brand builder, Tracy has an uncanny ability to lead both established and upstart brands to profitable growth by strategically positioning how those companies reach, engage and interact with their consumers. We’re confident that her contributions as a trusted advisor and board member will drive increased shareholder value and relevance for the Crocs brand.”
