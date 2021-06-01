GOCO executive director to depart, interim director named

DENVER – The Great Outdoors Colorado executive director Chris Castilian will leave the organization June 30, and Jackie Miller, director of programs, will move into the role of interim executive director.

Castilian is leaving GOCO to pursue new endeavors; he has served as GOCO’s executive director since March 2017.

Jackie Miller, interim executive director of Great Outdoors Colorado. Courtesy GOCO

Christopher Castilian, outgoing executive director of Great Outdoors Colorado. Courtesy Evan Semón Photography.

“It’s been a tremendous honor to serve as GOCO’s executive director these past four years,” Castilian said in a statement. “I am immensely proud of what the board and staff, and of course our valued, dedicated network of partners across Colorado, have achieved.”

During Castilian’s time at GOCO, he oversaw more than $270 million in GOCO grant awards and was an instrumental force in major milestones for the organization and its partners, the GOCO board said in announcing his departure. “His collaboration with The Nature Conservancy, The Trust for Public Land, the city of Trinidad, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife resulted in GOCO’s investment of $17.3 million in the land acquisition that became Fishers Peak State Park, Colorado’s newest state park,” the board statement said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Castilian launched the Resilient Communities Program, which supported Colorado communities with unanticipated challenges related to capacity, stewardship, and land protection. In the organization’s 2020 strategic planning process, GOCO created a plan that elevated the organization’s commitment to equity and established staff in regional positions for the first time in the organization’s 28-year history.

Miller has been GOCO for 15 years and is credited with creating collaborative partnerships with a network of stakeholders in the conservation, recreation, and stewardship realms.

The board’s statement said that Miller has worked closely with the GOCO board, helped develop staff members, and offered strategic direction and perspective.

The GOCO board, which will undertake the executive director search, is chaired by Mo Siegel from Colorado’s second congressional district. “With Chris’ departure, we are grateful for Jackie Miller’s leadership in assuming the interim executive director position. GOCO remains in great hands,” Siegel said.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC