Bobo’s launches limited-run bar line to support LGBTQ causes

BOULDER — On the heels of the launch of a new oat bar honoring frontline heroes, Boulder-based Simply Delicious Inc., which does business as Bobo’s, has created a limited-edition Pride Bar to support LGBTQ causes.
All of the profits from the Pride Bars, which are on sale for the rest of the year and feature unique packaging from local artists, will go toward nonprofit organizations PFLAG and The Center on Colfax in Denver.
“Loving others like family has always been at the heart of everything we do, and our entire team is more excited than ever to be collaborating with so many wonderful partners for our third annual Pride bar,” Bobo’s CEO TJ McIntyre said in a statement.. “These talented artists deserve the spotlight, and we can’t wait for our consumers to fall in love with the beautiful designs they’ve created for our Pride packaging this year. We’re also constantly blown away by everything The Center on Colfax and PFLAG have accomplished for the LGBTQ+ community every year so we couldn’t think of better partners to give back to.”
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
BOULDER — On the heels of the launch of a new oat bar honoring frontline heroes, Boulder-based Simply Delicious Inc., which does business as Bobo’s, has created a limited-edition Pride Bar to support LGBTQ causes.
All of the profits from the Pride Bars, which are on sale for the rest of the year and feature unique packaging from local artists, will go toward nonprofit organizations PFLAG and The Center on Colfax in Denver.
“Loving others like family has always been at the heart of everything we do, and our entire team is more excited than ever to be collaborating with so many wonderful partners for our third annual Pride bar,” Bobo’s CEO TJ McIntyre said in a statement.. “These talented artists deserve the spotlight, and we can’t wait for our consumers to fall in love with the beautiful designs they’ve created for our Pride packaging this year. We’re also constantly blown away by everything The Center on Colfax and PFLAG have accomplished for the LGBTQ+ community every year so we couldn’t think of better partners to give back to.”
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$300 for one year!
1 Year subscription, billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.