Renewable Fiber sells off three remaining landscape materials yards in state

FORT LUPTON — Renewable Fiber Inc. has sold off three of its landscape materials yards in the Boulder and Denver area, leaving it with just one yard left in operation in the state.

In a statement, Phoenix-based Ewing Irrigation & Landscape Supply Inc. said it acquired Renewable Fiber’s locations in Englewood, Fort Lupton and Broomfield, giving it a total of 11 locations in the Denver metro area. The yards took on the Ewing name on May 10.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Adding these three locations to Ewing’s Colorado footprint provides us a great opportunity to build upon what was already a successful business and increase our distribution channels in the state,” Ewing’s Colorado general manager Matthew Hulsey said in a statement.

Renewable Fiber began creating its own mulch and soil out of recycled materials in Fort Lupton in 1992 and has since offered landscaping materials for the agriculture and construction fields.

The company will continue to operate its corporate headquarters in Fort Lupton, along with a wholesale yard in Eaton and in Arbuckle, California.

It’s not clear why Renewable Fiber decided to sell the locations. Neither Ewing or Renewable responded to requests for comment.