Discovery Air seeks fixed-base operator

LOVELAND — Discovery Air, an aviation development on the south end of Northern Colorado Regional Airport, has issued a request for information for fixed-base operator services.
The new FBO would be located within the master-planned campus and would serve the general-aviation and business-aviation community, as well as clients of Discovery Air, according to a press release from the Business Aviation Group LLC, an Englewood-based aviation-consulting group.
Discovery Air is being developed by Windsor-based Water Valley Land Co. under contract with Business Aviation Group. The development will feature four 37,707-square-foot office/hangars, with supporting office and shop space, as well as an FBO facility.
The first hangar/office facility, Torrey’s Peak, is under construction, with completion scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021.
The proposed FBO will lease a portion of the terminal, hangar and ramp space. The terminal will include a two-story, 24,000-square-foot FBO, with an adjacent 37,000-square-foot hangar capable of housing large corporate aircraft.
Discovery Air will span 29.5 acres and will include 178,000 square feet of office/restaurant, hangar and enclosed parking space.
“It has been my dream to bring a first-class aviation campus to FNL, and now using BA Group to source a top-performing FBO will be the icing on the cake,” Martin Lind, principal of Discovery Air and Water Valley, said in a prepared statement.
Information about the RFI can be obtained here. FInal responses are due by 5 p.m., May 20.
