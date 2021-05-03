Home » Industry News » Real Estate & Construction



Construction on the Discovery Air project at the Northern Colorado Regional Airport has begun. Torreys Peak as shown in this rendering will be the first structure out of the box as the project gets underway. Courtesy BA Group.

Discovery Air seeks fixed-base operator

LOVELAND — Discovery Air, an aviation development on the south end of Northern Colorado Regional Airport, has issued a request for information for fixed-base operator services.

The new FBO would be located within the master-planned campus and would serve the general-aviation and business-aviation community, as well as clients of Discovery Air, according to a press release from the Business Aviation Group LLC, an Englewood-based aviation-consulting group.

Discovery Air is being developed by Windsor-based Water Valley Land Co. under contract with Business Aviation Group. The development will  feature four 37,707-square-foot office/hangars, with supporting office and shop space, as well as an FBO facility.

The first hangar/office facility, Torrey’s Peak, is under construction, with completion scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021. 

The proposed FBO will lease a portion of the terminal, hangar and ramp space. The terminal will include a two-story, 24,000-square-foot FBO, with an adjacent 37,000-square-foot hangar capable of housing large corporate aircraft.

Discovery Air will span 29.5 acres and will include 178,000 square feet of office/restaurant, hangar and enclosed parking space.

“It has been my dream to bring a first-class aviation campus to FNL, and now using BA Group to source a top-performing FBO will be the icing on the cake,” Martin Lind, principal of Discovery Air and Water Valley, said in a prepared statement.

Information about the RFI can be obtained here. FInal responses are due by 5 p.m., May 20.

