Boulder County LGBTQ Chamber joins alliance

BOULDER — The Northwest Chamber Alliance, a coalition of chambers of commerce in Boulder and Broomfield counties, has welcomed its newest member: the Boulder County LGBTQ Chamber.
The coalition now collectively represents approximately 3,700 businesses and nonprofit organizations throughout the region and a workforce of approximately 380,000 people, according to an alliance news release.
“Our businesses continually face regional issues and any opportunity we have to work together makes us all stronger,” LGBTQ Chamber advisory board member Scott Beard said in the release. “We love the collaborative dynamic and look forward to having a positive impact on the issues that affect us all.”
Along with the new addition, the Northwest Chamber Alliance includes the Boulder Chamber, Broomfield Chamber of Commerce, Lafayette Chamber of Commerce, Latino Chamber of Boulder County, Louisville Chamber of Commerce, Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce and Superior Chamber of Commerce.
