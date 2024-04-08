Boulder Chamber refreshes brand, member-support software

BOULDER — The Boulder Chamber has announced a refreshed brand to reflect the broader array of business-support, policy-advocacy and economic-vitality services it performs, as well as new software to enhance support for its members.

With insights from its rebranding partner, Vermilion, a Boulder-based creative agency and longtime Boulder Chamber member, the chamber assessed its existing brand and collaborated with Vermilion in the development of the new brand identity and slogan, “Your Chamber Does That.”

The process entailed extensive engagement with chamber members, design professionals, community stakeholders and the organization’s board of directors. The goal was to capture the full depth of the chamber’s evolution over the past 17 years since the last adjustment in the organization’s brand and to unify the chamber’s family of programs and services.

The result of the major shift in its member support software system is designed to be an

enhanced Member Center and an improved website. Chamber members will now have a simplified event-registration and activity-engagement system. The website will now feature an easy-to-use member directory, an interactive calendar of events and a comprehensive job board.

The initiatives are being implemented in anticipation of the organization’s 120th anniversary, with a community celebration scheduled for 2025.

“While our look and service may adjust with the times,” said John Tayer, the chamber’s president and CEO, in a prepared statement, “our milestone anniversary will serve as an opportunity for the Boulder Chamber to highlight our steadfast commitment to supporting local businesses, strengthening our economy, and lifting the community we serve.”