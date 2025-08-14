Boulder Chamber to honor Women Who Light the Community

BOULDER — Nine Boulder area women were named Thursday as this year’s Women Who Light The Community honorees by the Boulder Chamber.

For 30 years, the chamber and the Business Women’s Leadership Group have honored and celebrated women in the community who are making a lasting impact.

The 2025 honorees are:

Gretchen Wahl, regional vice president, FNBO.

Suzanne Hoover, retired philanthropist.

Former Boulder mayor Leslie Durgin.

Debra Capra, retired from Corden Pharma.

Violeta Chapin, clinical professor of law and associate dean for community and culture, University of Colorado Boulder.

Paloma Delgado-Corchado, winner of the Emerging Youth Award.

In celebration of the chamber’s 120th anniversary and the 30th year of the Women Who Light the Community awards, a new award category called “Legacy of Impact” has been introduced. The award honors a group of women in a specific sector whose collective leadership has shaped the community during times of profound need.

This year’s Legacy of Impact Awards will be presented to Suzanne Crawford, Julie Van Domelen and Edwina Salazar.

The honorees will be celebrated at an event from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at Limelight Boulder, 1295 University Ave. BizWest is one of the media sponsors.

Guests are invited to wear gold or metallic accents. Registration can be made here.

