Rosenberg’s Bagels bringing popular deli concept to Boulder

BOULDER — Rosenberg’s Bagels & Delicatessen, a popular eatery with locations in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood and in Aurora’s Stanley Marketplace, is opening a new restaurant this spring in Boulder’s University Hill neighborhood.

The Boulder outpost, set to open in mid-April, will be at 1262 College Ave.

Initially it will offer only to-go service with indoor dining expected to begin later in the year, according to Rosenberg’s news release.

Rosenberg’s, operated by Bridge & Tunnel Restaurant Group, was founded by University of Colorado graduate Joshua Pollack.

“I’ve always loved the environment and energy of Boulder,” said Pollack, owner of BTRG. “Once I realized that Colorado was the place where I wanted to raise my family, I knew I would have to bring the kinds of mom-and-pop restaurant staples that I’d grown up with out here with me. Living in Boulder is what inspired the whole BTRG concept, and I’m beyond excited to see it come full circle with this new location.”

The Boulder Rosenberg’s, which is planned to include a full bar, will incorporate menu items from BTRG sister restaurants Famous Original J’s Pizza and Lou’s Italian Specialties.

Rosenberg’s will be hosting a series of hiring fairs at the Fox Theatre in Boulder at the following dates and times:

Thursday, Feb. 25 (5 p.m. – 8 p.m.)

Saturday, March 6 (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Thursday, March 11 (5 p.m. – 8 p.m.)

To pre-apply, visit bit.ly/btrgcareer.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC