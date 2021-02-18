Rosenberg’s Bagels bringing popular deli concept to Boulder

BOULDER — Rosenberg’s Bagels & Delicatessen, a popular eatery with locations in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood and in Aurora’s Stanley Marketplace, is opening a new restaurant this spring in Boulder’s University Hill neighborhood.
The Boulder outpost, set to open in mid-April, will be at 1262 College Ave.
Initially it will offer only to-go service with indoor dining expected to begin later in the year, according to Rosenberg’s news release.
Rosenberg’s, operated by Bridge & Tunnel Restaurant Group, was founded by University of Colorado graduate Joshua Pollack.
“I’ve always loved the environment and energy of Boulder,” said Pollack, owner of BTRG. “Once I realized that Colorado was the place where I wanted to raise my family, I knew I would have to bring the kinds of mom-and-pop restaurant staples that I’d grown up with out here with me. Living in Boulder is what inspired the whole BTRG concept, and I’m beyond excited to see it come full circle with this new location.”
The Boulder Rosenberg’s, which is planned to include a full bar, will incorporate menu items from BTRG sister restaurants Famous Original J’s Pizza and Lou’s Italian Specialties.
Rosenberg’s will be hosting a series of hiring fairs at the Fox Theatre in Boulder at the following dates and times:
- Thursday, Feb. 25 (5 p.m. – 8 p.m.)
- Saturday, March 6 (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.)
- Thursday, March 11 (5 p.m. – 8 p.m.)
To pre-apply, visit bit.ly/btrgcareer.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
BOULDER — Rosenberg’s Bagels & Delicatessen, a popular eatery with locations in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood and in Aurora’s Stanley Marketplace, is opening a new restaurant this spring in Boulder’s University Hill neighborhood.
The Boulder outpost, set to open in mid-April, will be at 1262 College Ave.
Initially it will offer only to-go service with indoor dining expected to begin later in the year, according to Rosenberg’s news release.
Rosenberg’s, operated by Bridge & Tunnel Restaurant Group, was founded by University of Colorado graduate Joshua Pollack.
“I’ve always loved the environment and energy of Boulder,” said Pollack, owner of BTRG. “Once I realized that Colorado was the place where I wanted to raise my family, I knew I would have to bring the kinds of mom-and-pop restaurant staples that I’d grown up with out here with me. Living in Boulder is what inspired the whole BTRG concept, and I’m beyond excited to see it come full circle with this new location.”
The Boulder Rosenberg’s, which is planned to include a full bar, will incorporate menu items from BTRG sister restaurants Famous Original J’s Pizza and Lou’s Italian Specialties.
Rosenberg’s will be hosting a series of hiring fairs at the Fox Theatre in Boulder at the following dates and times:
- Thursday, Feb. 25 (5 p.m. – 8 p.m.)
- Saturday, March 6 (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.)
- Thursday, March 11 (5 p.m. – 8 p.m.)
To pre-apply, visit bit.ly/btrgcareer.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed monthly
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.