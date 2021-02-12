KromaTiD adds Surefire Medical founder to board

LONGMONT — Biotechnology firm KromaTiD Inc. has added James Chomas, medical device firm Surefire Medical Inc.’s founder, to its board of directors.
Chomas joins KromaTiD as the firm aims to accelerate commercialization of its genomic structural services.
“KromaTiD has developed an important and innovative advancement in understanding the integrity of the genome, which has broad applications in supporting CRISPR therapy development, uncovering genetic causes of undiagnosed diseases, and cancer diagnostics,” Chomas said in a prepared statement. “I’m honored to join the board and to partner with the KromaTiD team to drive commercial success in this exciting period of gene editing advancement.”
