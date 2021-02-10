Venture capitalist replaces BDS Analytics founder on board

BOULDER — Cannabis-focused venture capitalist Pete Karabas, a founding partner of KEY Investment Partners LLC, will take over as chairman of the board of directors at BDS Analytics Inc., a Boulder-based cannabis market intelligence and research company.

Karabas replaces BDSA co-founder Roy Bingham.

Bingham will remain a member of the board but will “dedicate additional energies to new business activities,” according to a BDSA news release.

“Founding and leading BDSA was a terrific experience and challenge as the company grew with the cannabis industry. We’ve built an exceptional team, and I look forward to my continued involvement on the board as the company navigates another surge of expansion,” Bingham said in a prepared statement.

Over the next year, BSDA plans to expand its analytics programming into the Michigan, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvania markets.

“I look forward to an expanded role as chairman as I help the company evaluate opportunities to capitalize on this unprecedented growth,” Karabas said in the release. “We are focused on expanding an already exceptional team by recruiting executives to drive technology, operations, and product development as the company continues to fulfill the needs of clients.”

