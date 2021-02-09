Lightning eMotors hires chief revenue officer

LOVELAND — Lighting eMotors Inc. has hired a new chief revenue officer to oversee its ambitious sales plans in the next half-decade.

In a statement, the Loveland builder of electric powertrains for large vehicles, said Kash Sethi will take the position and manage the company’s business development. He will be based in San Francisco.

Sethi spent the past four years in sales roles at California-based Motiv Power Systems Inc., a competitor to Lightning in the medium-duty vehicle electrification market. He also spent four years as a regional and national sales manager for the electric vehicle support segment of German industrial conglomerate Siemens AG.

Lightning previously estimated it would generate revenues of $2 billion by 2025 as part of its ongoing plans to go public on the New York Stock Exchange via a special purpose acquisition company. It intends to close that deal by the end of June.

The company also hired a new chief financial officer in January.

