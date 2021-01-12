Lightning eMotors taps new CFO as it prepares to go public

LOVELAND — Heavy duty electric vehicle maker Lightning eMotors Inc. has named Teresa Covington as its new chief financial officer as it prepares to go public this year.
In a statement, the company said Covington will head up the company’s financial operations and investor relations teams.
Lightning announced in December that it would merge with special-purpose acquisition company GigCapital3 Inc. (NYSE: GIK) in a deal that would allow the Loveland company’s stock to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “ZEV”. The deal is expected to add $270 million in cash to the company’s books after it closes, which is expected in the first half of 2021.
A special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, is a shell company that exists solely to be taken public and later acquired by a different company seeking to go public outside of the usual initial public offering process.
“I look forward to helping the company with its upcoming SPAC business combination and becoming public and leading an incredible team of financial professionals,” Covington said in a statement.
Covington was most recently CFO of AsTech, an automotive diagnostics company in Dallas. Before that, she was vice president of finance and CFO of AeroVironment Inc. (Nasdaq: AVAV), a maker of drones and a large supplier to the U.S. Department of Defense.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
LOVELAND — Heavy duty electric vehicle maker Lightning eMotors Inc. has named Teresa Covington as its new chief financial officer as it prepares to go public this year.
In a statement, the company said Covington will head up the company’s financial operations and investor relations teams.
Lightning announced in December that it would merge with special-purpose acquisition company GigCapital3 Inc. (NYSE: GIK) in a deal that would allow the Loveland company’s stock to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “ZEV”. The deal is expected to add $270 million in cash to the company’s books after it closes, which is expected in the first half of 2021.
A special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, is a shell company that exists solely to be taken public and later acquired by a different company seeking to go public outside of the usual initial public offering process.
“I look forward to helping the company with its upcoming SPAC business combination and becoming public and leading an incredible team of financial professionals,” Covington said in a statement.
Covington was most recently CFO of AsTech, an automotive diagnostics company in Dallas. Before that, she was vice president of finance and CFO of AeroVironment Inc. (Nasdaq: AVAV), a maker of drones and a large supplier to the U.S. Department of Defense.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.