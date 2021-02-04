Voice of Greeley dies; observation of life tonight

GREELEY — Longtime “voice of Greeley” Joe Tennessen has died. The KFKA, 1310 AM, radio personality will be buried after an observance at Adamson Life Celebration Home today from 5 to 7 p.m. and a private family funeral mass at St. Peter Catholic Church.

Tennessen, 88, was emcee at numerous community events throughout his tenure in Greeley, which began when he joined KFKA as an announcer and later a part owner. He died Feb. 1 at Columbine Commons in Windsor.

Mr. Greeley, as he was known, suffered from dementia, according to a profile of him written by Dan England in the Greeley Tribune in 2018.

He was born Dec. 19, 1932, in Ladysmith, Wisconsin, but received his first class radio license in Kansas City before attending college in Garden City, Kansas, and working at KIUL in Garden City.

He was active in numerous community affairs, including those connected with the University of Northern Colorado, the Greeley Rotary Club, St. Peter Catholic Church and others. He was known for an “unabashed rosy view of the world” that was genuine and not an act, according to the England profile.

The Rev. Greg Ames of St. Peter said that Tennessen’s influence extended beyond the public to the personal. “His advice and support taught me a great deal about living in the public eye,” Ames wrote in a memory shared on the funeral-home website.

A Garden City neighbor recalled personal attention this way: “I will remember Joe letting me borrow albums from the radio station …,” said Denise Craig Van Dam.

Tennessen is survived by his wife Joan, seven children, 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.