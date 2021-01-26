Ball to open aluminum can plant in Czech Republic

WESTMINSTER — Ball Corp. (NYSE: BLL) unveiled plans this week to build a new sustainable and recyclable beverage packaging plant near Pilsen in the Czech Republic.

The facility, which will employ about 200 people, is expected to cost €170 million or about $207 million, according to a Ball news release.

“This new facility is the next step in our commitment to the Czech Republic. In the Pilsen region we know we can find a skilled workforce close to our key customers, who will continue to benefit from our cutting-edge production processes, our commitment to the environment and a high-quality and sustainable beverage package,” Ball’s European beverage president Carey Causey said in the release.

The Czech plant is expected to be operational by October 2022.

This is the second new plant Ball has announced this month. The company is also planning a new aluminum end manufacturing plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky

