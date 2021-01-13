Next Frontier adds former Massage Envy, Walgreens exec to board

BOULDER — New Frontier Brands Inc., an umbrella company that includes health, wellness and beverage brands such as KonaRed coffee, Bottomley Distillers and Humanqind hemp and CBD lotions, announced this week the addition of Joseph Magnacca to its board of directors.

Magnacca’s experience includes stints as president of Walgreens Co. and CEO of Massage Envy Franchising LLC.

“There is massive opportunity in reimagining the wellness category using the emerging benefits that Next Frontier has to offer,” Magnacca said in a prepared statement. “I’m thrilled to lend my insights and experience to Next Frontier as we continue to develop brands that both educate and deliver on cutting edge consumer experiences.”

