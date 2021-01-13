LogRhythm acquires California threat detection firm

BOULDER — LogRhythm Inc. has acquired California-based MistNet.io Inc. as an addition to its threat-detection analytics system.

In a statement, the Boulder cybersecurity company said it will incorporate MistNet’s real-time behavioral and threat model services into the larger array of LogRhythm’s platform.

“[MistNet’s] solution will facilitate our goal of addressing current and emerging endpoint security needs for our global customers and partners,” LogRhythm CEO Mark Logan said in a statement.

Details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

LogRhythm’s software monitors traffic and event notices from client servers and websites to determine if a hacker is trying to breach its security measures. It is majority-owned by private-equity giant Thoma Bravo LP, which took a majority stake in the company in 2018 for an undisclosed sum.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC