Griggs: 20/20 vision test today, memory test tomorrow

The year 2020 started with a helicopter crash near Los Angeles. After twenty seconds the ‘happy birthday’ song can get stuck in your head. Instead of two sides to every argument we found there can be three or four. Forest fires in the west don’t seem to care about blame from the east. Back to normal includes hugging, kissing and cuddling. If you feed and water them, vegetables will grow in your backyard.

Every black person doesn’t think alike. The people who live in your house are very strange. Suddenly, wing tips are too tight, belts are too short and high heels are too high. Every white person doesn’t think alike. The gas in the tank lasts a lot longer now. It’s uncanny how the people you hang with have the same political, diversity and pandemic views as you.

You figured it out; the neighbors must be dumping their empty alcohol containers into your recycle bin. Back-to-normal includes commuting, parking and a touch of road rage. It’s been refreshing to realize how books don’t need batteries, updates or technical support. This year’s State of the Union address was ripped to shreds on camera. Even with all the big news — a friend still had a double mastectomy. Almost overshadowed by the year’s news — a teenage girl killed herself. All brown people don’t think alike.

All businesses are vulnerable to something whether the owners or managers know it or not. Largely ignored in the U.S another boat of migrants was lost at sea. After extensive clinical trials alcohol doesn’t seem to be effective in killing the coronavirus. Cooperation always brings in more business than hoarding and scheming. Even with all the big news — several miracle babies were born. Half the population just finished four years of not caring what half the population thinks.

Every woman doesn’t think alike. Still unanswered: Where are those kids in the cages? Back-to-normal will include litter, smog and airport security. Some of your neighbors had businesses you never knew existed until they got a bailout. The easiest way to cause a panic is to mention that toilet paper is in short supply. We often believe the person with the loudest microphone instead of the softest voice. Every man doesn’t think alike. You can’t always see a smile behind a face mask and still it’s worth smiling.

Opinions can harden — some people will die before changing their minds. Still unanswered: Do you cover your cough with your elbow or the mask? History already told us what history will be telling us again. Stubborn competition rarely solves problems. Partnerships multiply talent and profit.

Every Democrat doesn’t think alike. Finally, it’s OK to walk into a bank with a mask and ask for money. Even kind-hearted optimists can catch a virus. Back-to-normal includes tax day, rent payments and late fees.

Some shoppers can’t help hovering, coughing and squeezing the produce. You can spend more time looking for a good movie than watching it. Every Republican doesn’t think alike. Still unanswered: Who decides which lessons to remember? This was the year you needed a lawyer to prove your business can’t hire lawyers. Congress will give millions to a big company with good paperwork. A lot of families and teams rejoiced in relief this year while others anguished over justice and fairness. You can still die from a virus you swear does not exist. Four hundred and sixty thousand motorcyclists in South Dakota can’t be wrong — can they? Every Independent doesn’t think alike. Still unanswered: Who’s at fault when politicians kill family members? An election can seem like a certified reality show. A child should be shielded from hunger, fear and isolation. Whatever happened to that opioid crisis? Every gay person doesn’t think alike. It’s strange how when people keep dying we stop noticing.

The best among us have good vision and clear memory — we still honor our neighbors, friends and customers while trying to survive. Most of this already happened one hundred years ago. This world — our world, is still a beautiful place — let’s do our part to keep it that way.

Rick Griggs is a former Intel Corp. training manager and inventor of the rolestorming creativity tool. He runs the 10-month Leadership Mastery Academy. rick.griggs83@gmail.com or 970-690-7327.