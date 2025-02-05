 February 5, 2025

Louisville celebrates biz leaders, 40 years at annual awards dinner

Beverly McKelvey accepts the Lawrence Enrietto Volunteer of the Year Award from the Louisville Chamber of Commerce. Courtesy HMillz Media/Louisville Chamber.
By

LOUISVILLE — The Louisville Chamber of Commerce last week celebrated local business excellence — along with the group’s own 40th birthday — last week at the Ruby Annual Awards Dinner held at The Simon on Main Street.

Award recipients included:

Shelley Angell Business of the Year Award: Treehouse Learning.

Eugene Caranci Small Business of the Year Award: Rocky Mountain Tap & Garden.

Pioneer Award: Memory Delforge.

Lani Melvin Special Recognition Award: Victoria Bergeon-Fogerty

Lawrence Enrietto Volunteer of the Year Award: Beverly McKelvey, Helping Hands – There After Foster Care.

