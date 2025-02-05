Louisville celebrates biz leaders, 40 years at annual awards dinner
LOUISVILLE — The Louisville Chamber of Commerce last week celebrated local business excellence — along with the group’s own 40th birthday — last week at the Ruby Annual Awards Dinner held at The Simon on Main Street.
Award recipients included:
Shelley Angell Business of the Year Award: Treehouse Learning.
Eugene Caranci Small Business of the Year Award: Rocky Mountain Tap & Garden.
Pioneer Award: Memory Delforge.
Lani Melvin Special Recognition Award: Victoria Bergeon-Fogerty
Lawrence Enrietto Volunteer of the Year Award: Beverly McKelvey, Helping Hands – There After Foster Care.
