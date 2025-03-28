Louisville chamber to launch First Fridays series

LOUISVILLE — A new event series called First Fridays, a monthly gathering for the town’s business community, will be launched next week by the Louisville Chamber of Commerce.

The first networking event in the series will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. April 4 at the chamber, 901 Main St., featuring margaritas from Rocky Mountain Tap and Garden.

Those wishing to host future First Fridays events are invited to write to info@louisvillechamber.com.

