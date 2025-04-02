Jones: Beyond the sidelines – What cheerleading taught me about brand leadership

Colorado State University’s basketball team took the court in the NCAA Tournament last month, and I couldn’t help but be transported back to my own time on the sidelines. From 1986 to 1989, I had the privilege of being a CSU cheerleader, experiencing firsthand the thrill of tournament runs—including appearances at the NCAA tourney and the NIT Final Four at Madison Square Garden.

But cheering wasn’t just about performing stunts and leading chants — it was about being a brand ambassador for the university. We represented CSU not just in the arena, but off the court as well, working with sponsors, engaging with boosters, and strengthening relationships within the community. We helped build the energy and pride that kept fans and supporters invested in the program, season after season.

And all these years later, I realize that those same brand leadership lessons apply in business today.

More than a logo, more than a tagline

A brand is more than colors, logos, and marketing campaigns — it’s how people feel when they interact with your company. Just like in cheerleading, it’s not only about the performance but the experience you create.

Every business, whether a startup, a nonprofit, or a Fortune 500 company, thrives when its people authentically champion its brand. Employees who embrace their company’s mission and values become the most powerful storytellers a business can have. When people internally believe in a brand, that enthusiasm radiates externally.

Authenticity wins every time

In cheerleading, forced enthusiasm is easy to spot. The same is true in business — genuine passion for your company and its mission is what resonates. Leaders should cultivate workplaces where employees understand and believe in the brand’s purpose.

Relationships build loyalty

A brand isn’t built in a vacuum — it’s strengthened through relationships. Just as we worked with sponsors, boosters, and alumni to foster engagement with CSU, businesses must cultivate authentic relationships with customers, partners, and employees to build long-term loyalty.

Energy fuels engagement

Whether in an arena or a sales pitch, energy is contagious. If your employees or leadership aren’t excited about what they do, why should anyone else be? Companies that prioritize employee engagement naturally create stronger customer connections.

Consistency is key

In cheer, the same chants, motions, and traditions unite a crowd. In business, a consistent brand message and experience across all channels — social media, customer service, sales — builds trust and loyalty over time.

Every interaction shapes perception

A cheerleader’s job isn’t just on the sidelines — it’s also greeting fans, visiting community events, and representing the school off the field. Similarly, employees at every level influence brand perception through their actions, customer interactions, and public presence.

Becoming a brand leader in your own organization

With March Madness on the mind, I’m reminded that every company needs its own squad of brand leaders — not just in marketing, but across the organization. Whether you’re in sales, customer service, or leadership, you have an opportunity to build belief in your brand and inspire others to rally around it.

Many businesses recognize the power of branding but fail to activate it where it matters most—through their people. The most overlooked yet impactful strategy? Empowering every employee to be a brand ambassador. When brand ownership moves beyond the C-suite and marketing department, it becomes a culture — one that attracts top talent, earns customer loyalty, and drives long-term business success.

But here’s where most leaders miss an opportunity: They focus on messaging but neglect activation. Your brand isn’t what you say it is — it’s what your employees and customers experience every day. If your frontline staff, sales teams, and customer service reps don’t embody your brand’s values in their interactions, no marketing campaign can compensate.

True brand leadership happens when employees don’t just know the brand—they live it.

Coaching Your Team to Be Brand Leaders

The challenge for CEOs and business leaders? Stop treating branding as a department and start treating it as a team sport. Because when everyone buys in, the crowd — the market — will follow.

So, ask yourself: Are you coaching, inspiring, and equipping your team to champion your brand?

Because in business, just like in sports, the loudest and most passionate voices don’t just support the team — they help define its success.

Lori Jones is the CEO of Avocet Communications. She can be reached at 303-678-7102.

