Aero Wireless hires new chief communications officer

BOULDER — Aero Wireless Group, a communications infrastructure firm that’s the parent company of Comptek Technologies LLC, Aero Smart Communities LLC and Aero Solutions LLC, recently hired John Kearney as its new chief communications officer.
In his new role, Kearney, who was previously a senior vice president with Intrado (the newly rebranded West Corp.), will be in charge of managing strategic customer accounts and sales and marketing, according to an Aero news release.
John’s experience in growing revenue and managing strategic relationships in the telecom industry will be crucial as we continue to scale,” Aero CEO Jim Lockwood said in the release. “His experience will enable us to better serve our valued customers and strategic partners in providing wireless infrastructure needed to connect communities.”
