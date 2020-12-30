Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



BizWest Podcast, December 30, 2020: The 2020 Year-End Wrap-Up

By Dan Mika — 

Dan Mika, Lucas High and Chris Wood take some time to talk about the highlights and the (frankly a lot of) lowlights of 2020 and what they’re watching in the Northern Colorado and Boulder area business scene as the world prepares to emerge from the pandemic.


 