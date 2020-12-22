Tender Gifts Midwifery birthing center opens in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — Tender Gifts Midwifery, a birthing center at the Jessup Farm Artisan Village in Fort Collins, recently opened at 1817 Jessup Drive.

According to the company, this is the first stand-alone, non-hospital birthing center in Northern Colorado.

Tender Gifts, owned by Althea Hrdlichka, offers natural family planning, prenatal care, well-women services, ultrasounds, and labor and delivery assistance in the center and at home.

The business received its state license late last month and has since helped five families give birth, a company spokeswoman told BizWest.

The facility features four birthing rooms equipped with large birthing tubs and a full-service lab.