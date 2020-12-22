Anheuser Busch sells Loveland distribution center for $7.76M

LOVELAND — The American Eagle Distributing warehouse in Loveland has sold as part of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE: BUD) selling off its Colorado distribution arm to a Georgia company.

The 664,026-square-foot property was sold to a subsidiary of Eagle Rock Distributing Co. for $7.76 million in a deal that was recorded Dec. 4, according to Larimer County property records. That amounts to a 42% decline in what A-B purchased the property for in 2015 when it first acquired American Eagle, and a $731,219 discount from what county officials last valued the property.

A-B first announced that it would sell off its Colorado distribution assets in September to Eagle Rock, along with laying off 400 workers at warehouses in Denver, Colorado Springs, Littleton and specifically 71 employees in Loveland.

It’s unclear if the deal between A-B and Eagle Rock has closed. Michael Economos, the Colorado president of Eagle Rock, did not respond to a request for comment via the company’s attorney Tuesday.