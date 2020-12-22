Anheuser Busch sells Loveland distribution center for $7.76M

LOVELAND — The American Eagle Distributing warehouse in Loveland has sold as part of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE: BUD) selling off its Colorado distribution arm to a Georgia company.
The 664,026-square-foot property was sold to a subsidiary of Eagle Rock Distributing Co. for $7.76 million in a deal that was recorded Dec. 4, according to Larimer County property records. That amounts to a 42% decline in what A-B purchased the property for in 2015 when it first acquired American Eagle, and a $731,219 discount from what county officials last valued the property.
Sponsored Content
UCHealth Family Medicine Center food pantry fills need for food support
As the economic effects of COVID-19 continue, many people struggle to afford groceries. The UCHealth Family Medicine Center food pantry provides fresh, healthy food to those suffering from food insecurity and needs your support.
A-B first announced that it would sell off its Colorado distribution assets in September to Eagle Rock, along with laying off 400 workers at warehouses in Denver, Colorado Springs, Littleton and specifically 71 employees in Loveland.
It’s unclear if the deal between A-B and Eagle Rock has closed. Michael Economos, the Colorado president of Eagle Rock, did not respond to a request for comment via the company’s attorney Tuesday.
LOVELAND — The American Eagle Distributing warehouse in Loveland has sold as part of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE: BUD) selling off its Colorado distribution arm to a Georgia company.
The 664,026-square-foot property was sold to a subsidiary of Eagle Rock Distributing Co. for $7.76 million in a deal that was recorded Dec. 4, according to Larimer County property records. That amounts to a 42% decline in what A-B purchased the property for in 2015 when it first acquired American Eagle, and a $731,219 discount from what county officials last valued the property.
Sponsored Content
Three tips to boost your giving
As 2020 comes to a close, philanthropy can make an impact on stabilizing communities, and donors play a leading role. With the end of the calendar year also comes the deadline for charitable giving, for those thinking of gaining a 2020 tax deduction. Here are three tips for making the most of your year-end giving.
A-B first announced that it would sell off its Colorado distribution assets in September to Eagle Rock, along with laying off 400 workers at warehouses in Denver, Colorado Springs, Littleton and specifically 71 employees in Loveland.
It’s unclear if the deal between A-B and Eagle Rock has closed. Michael Economos, the Colorado president of Eagle Rock, did not respond to a request for comment via the company’s attorney Tuesday.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.