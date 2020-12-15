In-Situ acquires Texas safety-equipment rental company

FORT COLLINS and HOUSTON — In-Situ Inc. has purchased Ajax Environmental & Safety Supply Inc. in Houston.

The Fort Collins-based In-Situ said in a statement that Ajax will operate under its existing name and continue to serve customers in the Texas area seeking to rent environmental monitoring equipment.

Sponsored Content UCHealth Family Medicine Center food pantry fills need for food support

As the economic effects of COVID-19 continue, many people struggle to afford groceries. The UCHealth Family Medicine Center food pantry provides fresh, healthy food to those suffering from food insecurity and needs your support. Read More

“Together we will continue to improve our environmental rental business while also enhancing our customer service and support in Texas and surrounding states,” In-Situ CEO John Pawlikowski said.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In-Situ makes equipment to measure water levels, flow and quality in a given body of water.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC