Warner named to Next-Gen IT leaders list

GREELEY — Scott Warner, president and CEO of Connecting Point, has been named as one of 65 young information-technology professionals designated as Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders.

The designation comes from CRN, a brand of The Channel Co. The list recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions in driving growth and strategic direction over the past year to the channel companies they work for, including integrators, value-added resellers, managed service providers and other solution provider organizations.

Connecting Point, of Greeley, is the trade name for RTH Inc. It is a managed IT and security solutions provider.

The inaugural Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list includes executives, directors and managers who are 40 years of age or younger and who are poised to be tomorrow’s channel leaders.

Warner operates the company founded by his father, Ted Warner, who ran it for 36 years before selling to Scott and his brother, Andy Warner.

