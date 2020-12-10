Charlotte’s Web enters Israeli CBD market

BOULDER — Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: CWBHF) recently inked a deal with Israel-based medical cannabis firm InterCure Ltd. to begin distributing CW hemp-derived CBD products in Israel.

The sale of CBD products over the counter in Israel is not yet legal, but CW believes the nation is on the verge of legalizing such products.

Once legal, CW CBD products would be sold in Israel under InterCure subsidiary Canndoc Ltd.

“The cooperation between Canndoc, a leading Israeli pioneer with 13 years of excellence in research, development and production, and Charlotte’s Web, the world’s most trusted brand of CBD hemp extract products, is a significant breakthrough for both Canndoc and the entire Israeli market,” Ehud Barak, InterCure chairman and former Israeli Prime Minister, said in a prepared statement. “As governments are recognizing the health benefits of cannabinoid rich products and new regulations are being put in place, this alliance enables the two companies to offer a broad range of trusted products for the benefit of consumers.”