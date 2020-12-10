Charlotte’s Web enters Israeli CBD market

BOULDER — Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: CWBHF) recently inked a deal with Israel-based medical cannabis firm InterCure Ltd. to begin distributing CW hemp-derived CBD products in Israel.
The sale of CBD products over the counter in Israel is not yet legal, but CW believes the nation is on the verge of legalizing such products.
Sponsored Content
Why New Businesses Need Workers’ Comp’
It appears that even the coronavirus pandemic isn't slowing down entrepreneurs when it comes to starting a new business in Colorado. Although the news has been bleak at times, Colorado’s business confidence improved in the third quarter of 2020, up from record lows in the spring.
Once legal, CW CBD products would be sold in Israel under InterCure subsidiary Canndoc Ltd.
“The cooperation between Canndoc, a leading Israeli pioneer with 13 years of excellence in research, development and production, and Charlotte’s Web, the world’s most trusted brand of CBD hemp extract products, is a significant breakthrough for both Canndoc and the entire Israeli market,” Ehud Barak, InterCure chairman and former Israeli Prime Minister, said in a prepared statement. “As governments are recognizing the health benefits of cannabinoid rich products and new regulations are being put in place, this alliance enables the two companies to offer a broad range of trusted products for the benefit of consumers.”
BOULDER — Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: CWBHF) recently inked a deal with Israel-based medical cannabis firm InterCure Ltd. to begin distributing CW hemp-derived CBD products in Israel.
The sale of CBD products over the counter in Israel is not yet legal, but CW believes the nation is on the verge of legalizing such products.
Once legal, CW CBD products would be sold in Israel under InterCure subsidiary Canndoc Ltd.
“The cooperation between Canndoc, a leading Israeli pioneer with 13 years of excellence in research, development and production, and Charlotte’s Web, the world’s most trusted brand of CBD hemp extract products, is a significant breakthrough for both Canndoc and the entire Israeli market,” Ehud Barak, InterCure chairman and former Israeli Prime Minister, said in a prepared statement. “As governments are recognizing the health benefits of cannabinoid rich products and new regulations are being put in place, this alliance enables the two companies to offer a broad range of trusted products for the benefit of consumers.”
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.