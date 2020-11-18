FMS Bank taps COO for CEO role with longtime leader retiring

FORT MORGAN — Longtime FMS Bank CEO John Sneed is retiring at the end of the year, and the bank’s chief operating officer, James Smith is stepping up to fill the role.

Sneed has led FMS, which operates branches in Fort Morgan and Greeley, and loan-production offices in Fort Collins and Longmont, since 2004 and joined the bank as executive vice president in 1997.

Smith, who has previously held executive positions with Boulder-based Flatirons Bank and TBK Bank in Pagosa Springs, was brought on as chief operating officer in early 2019.

“Over the last couple of years, working here has really allowed me to get entrenched with the company and really understand what’s unique about us as a locally owned community bank,” Smith told BizWest.

Regarding his predecessor Sneed, Smith said, “John’s a really strong advocate for our communities and customers. His nomenclature is he always wants to say ‘yes’ to customers and doesn’t like to say ‘no.’ Over the last 20-plus years, there are a lot of businesses in Weld and Morgan counties who could attest that if it weren’t for John’s willingness to work with them, they wouldn’t have been able to start their business.”

Smith said he’s ready to take on the challenge of growing the bank

“We’re looking at trying to expand our reach in our local markets,” he said.

FMS Bank is not currently in the market for acquisitions, nor is the bank expecting to add new branches in the near future.

Smith said he expects to grow deposits and customers by improving technology and adding staff.

“Being able to do more business digitally is part of plans and strategy over the next few years in order to expand our reach,” he said, “… We have a huge opportunity in Greeley to offer our unique products and service approach to folks here in the market.”

FMS Bank has total assets of $232 million and total deposits of nearly $193 million, according to data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

