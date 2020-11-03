Advanced Energy president, COO steps down

FORT COLLINS and DENVER — Neil Brinker, president and chief operating officer of Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS), has resigned and will return to the Midwest for family reasons.

Yuval Wasserman, the company’s CEO, has assumed the president’s role, the company said in an announcement Monday. Brinker will assist with the management transition through November.

AE manufactures highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes.

“My decision to resign is due to family circumstances,” Brinker said in a written statement. “I regret the sudden nature of this decision but believe that it is in the best interests of my family and the organization. I have great confidence in the company and wish everyone continued success.”

The company said Brinker’s departure does not result from company operations nor from a dispute or disagreement.

Advanced Energy was founded in Fort Collins and maintains a sizable research and manufacturing location in the city’s north side, but moved its headquarters to Denver earlier this year.

The company will announce its third-quarter results on schedule this Thursday.

