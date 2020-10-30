Fort Collins townhome complex clears conceptual review

FORT COLLINS — A proposal to develop a townhome complex and mixed-use building on one of the last undeveloped tracts in the Kechter Farm subdivision of south Fort Collins cleared conceptual review through the city’s planning department this month.
The project, called Kechter Farm Townhomes, would be located at the southwest corner of Trilby and Ziegler roads, across Trilby from Kinard Core Knowledge Middle School, part of the explosive growth of housing development in that area since Trilby was extended to connect with Ziegler in 2015.
The development would consist of 23 townhome units of about 1,600 square feet each, plus one two-story, mixed-used building with a 1,150-square-foot commercial space on the first floor and a 1,800-square-foot residential space on the second floor. Each townhome would include a two-car garage.
Pete Wray, senior city planner for Fort Collins, said the tract for the project is zoned for the commercial development and was originally intended to be used as part of a neighborhood center, along with Kinard. The owner/developer and applicant for the development, Stan Scott and JR Engineering, brought Kechter Farm Townhomes forward as an alternative type of project that, with the mixed-use building, still meets zoning requirements, Wray said.
Because of the small size of the development, its development plan will go through a type-1 hearing rather than a formal planning commission hearing, meaning that it will instead go before a hearing officer for single-person approval. A submittal will likely be made within the month, Wray said.
